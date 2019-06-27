Twisting Words: Kasper "Denies" Secret Meeting About Amazon Synod

Calling reports about a June 25 secret meeting of modernist prelates dealing with the Amazon Synod a "defamation" and "completely absurd," Cardinal Walter Kasper has actually confirmed them.
Kasper was a participant in the secret meeting.
Talking to Die-Tagespost.de (June 26), he called the meeting instead an [allegedly] “serious theological symposium,” although the modernist camp has abandoned theological arguments at least since Pope Francis' election.
The cardinal admitted that the secret meeting was talking about abolishing priestly celibacy.
Kasper has a history of lying in public. In October 2014 he publicly denied having said that one cannot speak "with Africans and people of Muslim countries" about accepting homosexual fornication because it is "a taboo" for them.
As a consequence, the journalist to whom he had made his controversial statements, published the audio recording.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUyjqdkwakg
Clicks98
- Report
Social networks