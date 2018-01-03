Clicks395
German Church, More Money, Fewer Catholics
In 2017, the Catholic Church in Germany collected € 6 billion ($ 7.1 billion) in taxes. According to the German Handelsblatt (January 1) this is a new record.
Germany’s 27 dioceses are presently stockpiling a fortune of at least €26 billion, most of this money is tied up in fixed assets and financial investments. The filthy rich German bishops are strong supporters of Pope Francis' poverty ideology.
The Handelsblatt points out that the money is increasing while there is a sharp fall in mass attendance. In 1960, 46.1% of the German Catholics attended mass on Sundays compared to 10.2% in 2016.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Universität Salzburg (PR), CC BY, #newsOrzatvyylx
