German Church, More Money, Fewer Catholics

In 2017, the Catholic Church in Germany collected € 6 billion ($ 7.1 billion) in taxes. According to the German(January 1) this is a new record.Germany’s 27 dioceses are presently stockpiling a fortune of at least €26 billion, most of this money is tied up in fixed assets and financial investments. The filthy rich German bishops are strong supporters of Pope Francis' poverty ideology.Thepoints out that the money is increasing while there is a sharp fall in mass attendance. In 1960, 46.1% of the German Catholics attended mass on Sundays compared to 10.2% in 2016.