Jesuit Talks Like A Gay-Activist

„Modern Jesuits are literally indistinguishable from LGBT activists“, writes Twitter-User “Radical Catholic” comparing quotes from gay-activist DaShanne Stokes and Jesuit Father James Martin.Stokes claims on his website: “What does religious freedom mean if we would use it as a cover for hate and privilege?”Martin tweeted on July 27: “’Religious freedom’ should not be, and cannot be, a mask for prejudice, bigotry or hate.”Twitter-User "Fra' Eccles" explains that for Father Martin "hate" is to remind him of "some aspects of Christian teaching that he has forgotten".