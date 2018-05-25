Clicks144
Secular Outlet: Francis Is Undermining Catholic Teaching on Homosexuality
Pope Francis' recent claim that God creates and loves homosexuals the way they are, contradicts Catholic teaching, Damon Linker has noted in theweek.com (May 23), a secular outlet.
Linker realises that Francis effectively promulgates "two truths". He affirms the official Catholic doctrine "while subtly undermining it with a less stringent pastoral teaching”.
For Linker this is a "stealth reform". He believes that "the [rotten] seed planted now with a minimum of conflict bears [rotten] fruits in the future with even less."
He is convinced that "this is precisely what Pope Francis has in mind."
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsHnkjxjdjfi
Linker realises that Francis effectively promulgates "two truths". He affirms the official Catholic doctrine "while subtly undermining it with a less stringent pastoral teaching”.
For Linker this is a "stealth reform". He believes that "the [rotten] seed planted now with a minimum of conflict bears [rotten] fruits in the future with even less."
He is convinced that "this is precisely what Pope Francis has in mind."
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsHnkjxjdjfi