Secular Outlet: Francis Is Undermining Catholic Teaching on Homosexuality

Pope Francis' recent claim that God creates and loves homosexuals the way they are, contradicts Catholic teaching, Damon Linker has noted in(May 23), a secular outlet.Linker realises that Francis effectively promulgates "two truths". He affirms the official Catholic doctrine "while subtly undermining it with a less stringent pastoral teaching”.For Linker this is a "stealth reform". He believes that "the [rotten] seed planted now with a minimum of conflict bears [rotten] fruits in the future with even less."He is convinced that "this is precisely what Pope Francis has in mind."