Francis Made “Substantive Concessions” to Communist Regime

Pope Francis made “substantive concessions” to China on bishop appointments, reports an editorial in the regime newspaper Global Times (February 5) which is published in Beijing.

It praises Francis as a man of “wisdom” who enjoys “a positive image” with the Chinese “public”. Beijing and the Vatican will establish diplomatic relations “sooner or later”.

The Communist paper believes that “Beijing's diplomats can manage the negotiations well, taking account of the national interest and the religious beliefs of Catholics”.

China is known for persecuting Christians, destroying churches, and forcing abortions.

Josephmary
Yup that what Bella dodd did. Question is. Is she just another of thousands of freemansons in duplicity a double agent in public she says she converted BUT IN PRIVATE she did not. Well if she cant be found in heaven then I guess we know where she is burning. Once your a freemanson there is a blood oath under pain of death to be loyal
CarolineA03
Selling the RC Church to the Communists. Bella Dodd admitted that Stalin had told her that the Roman Catholic Church was the only threat deterring world wide communism - he admitted that he could not make Catholics into Communists, but he could turn Communists into Catholics. Mrs Dodd told Bishop Fulton J Sheen upon her conversion to Roman Catholicism that during the years of the 30's to the 70'… More
aderito
evil can not restrict God
