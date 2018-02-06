Clicks590
Francis Made “Substantive Concessions” to Communist Regime
Pope Francis made “substantive concessions” to China on bishop appointments, reports an editorial in the regime newspaper Global Times (February 5) which is published in Beijing.
It praises Francis as a man of “wisdom” who enjoys “a positive image” with the Chinese “public”. Beijing and the Vatican will establish diplomatic relations “sooner or later”.
The Communist paper believes that “Beijing's diplomats can manage the negotiations well, taking account of the national interest and the religious beliefs of Catholics”.
China is known for persecuting Christians, destroying churches, and forcing abortions.
Picture: Xi Jinping, © Narendra Modi, CC BY-SA, #newsRhjxthpqfa
