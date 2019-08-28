Soph, girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing teen promoted by Francis, Greta Thunberg

Soph, a 14-year-old girl who was deleted from YouTube for criticizing the young woman that Pope Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg. Greta has even been nominated for Nobel peace prize. Francis Promotes Greta Thunberg Who Promotes Extremist and Gay Propaganda
Soph says that Greta is square-headed, and in a video implies that Greta is slavish because she only repeats the common thinking, which is imposed to children at school by leftist dictatorship, the United Nations, and Pope Francis.
Soph had had one million subscribers, children who followed her, because she, from the age of 9, has been publishing videos. Soph is Christian, pro-life, is against child indoctrination with LGBT, mass immigration, and Muslim women oppression, she talks about climate change manipulation, etc.
Whereas her parents are atheist, left-wing, democrats, and agree with all left-wing politics.
Soph was violently harassed by all US mass media. They called her “nazi”, “far right monster girl”. Journalists even threatened her on the phone.
Soph denounces in a video, what California school district orders:
1) Parents can't pull kids from new LGBT sex ed.
2) Children will be taught advice about the utilizing sex toys and anal lubricants.
3) It defines, "anal intercourse", "phone sex", and more as "common sexual behaviours".
4) Abstinence harms children.
Co-author Leslie Kantor, vice president of Education at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and an assistant professor of Population and Family Health at Mailman, commented that “Young people have a right to sex education that gives them the information and skills they need to stay safe and healthy.” She continued, “Withholding critical health information from young people is a violation of their rights. Abstinence-only-until-marriage programs leave all young people unprepared and are particularly harmful to young people who are sexually active, who are LGBTQ, or have experienced sexual abuse.”
4) What if you don't have time or money to buy sex toys? The guide asks on page C-51. Answer:
Cucumber, carrots and bananas (with the peel) make great dildos. Just remember to use a condom!
5) Paedophilia being taught as "sexual orientation" in California schools. They teach touching little boys to learn about sexual orientations throughout history.
Soph comments: If you want to be a promiscuous adult with other consenting adults, and commit suicide with sexual transmission illnesses, you are free to do it, but do not involve kids in your orgies.
Soph, girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg. 14-year-old girl Soph replies to ANTIFA bullying (video).
Watch more videos of Soph, and there you can subscribe, that is her new channel, in Bit Chute: an alternative platform to upload videos.
Bergoglio supports child exploitation of Greta Thunberg who suffers Asperger syndrome (article)
Clicks96
- Report
Social networks