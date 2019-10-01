Pope Francis Shows "His Long Finger" to the Faithful

“It had to happen at some point,” Mundabor.Wordpress.com (September 30) commented on the meeting between Francis and the homosexual activist James Martin.
Francis never hid his inclinations toward the Vatican’s homosexual mafia.
This was not “a brief encounter to swap tales from the bathhouse,” but an official audience in the Apostolic Palace where the Pope receives personalities in his official function, Mundabor explains, stressing “that the man is really showing a very long finger to you, my dear reader, and to all of us.”
Mundabor knows that those believing in God “can smile at the two homos – whether real or honorary – so desperately, petulantly looking for a stage.” He stresses that, “the two will have their reward.”
Picture: © Osservatore Romano, #newsXwndpctouf
Clicks241
- Report
Social networks
You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.