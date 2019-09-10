Deacon Presides Over [invalid] Mass – Francis, “You Go Ahead”

In the Amazon, the celebration of [invalid] Masses by married deacons is a reality, “authorized” by the local bishops and by Pope Francis, Father Giovanni Nicolini, 79, says in a video (below).Nicolini, is a Modernist priest of Bologna, Italy, an ecclesiastical assistant of the Catholic Associations of Italian Workers and the founder of a community.The video was recorded at a summer school of the political-cultural Catholic association La Rosa Bianca in Terzolas, Trentino (August 21 to 25).For Nicolini “the Church of priests” is coming to an end, “Is this a prophecy? No, it is the reality.”He tells about an unnamed married deacon in his sixties in an “isolated mission parish” in the Amazon. This deacon informed his bishop by phone that there was no priest to say Mass the next day. The bishop allegedly told him: “You go there and say Mass.”According to Nicolini, Pope Francis was informed about this and replied: “For now we cannot write anything [about this], you go ahead!”