Clicks93
Francis Is “Making Use” of the Vatican Gay Mafia
Pope Francis has undermined Benedict XVI’s alleged attempt of cleaning out the homosexual lobby from the Vatican according to the unnamed author of ”The Dictator Pope”.
Talking to Church Militant (December 17), the author stated that Francis is continuing the policy for which he was known in Buenos Aires when he "deliberately" made use of morally weak subordinates "because of the hold it gives him over them”.
The author explains that Francis has promoted prelates of scandalous character and has given them a platform "to enforce their programme of changing the Church's teaching on sexual morality.”
#newsWzyvpuqdgk
Talking to Church Militant (December 17), the author stated that Francis is continuing the policy for which he was known in Buenos Aires when he "deliberately" made use of morally weak subordinates "because of the hold it gives him over them”.
The author explains that Francis has promoted prelates of scandalous character and has given them a platform "to enforce their programme of changing the Church's teaching on sexual morality.”
#newsWzyvpuqdgk