No Interest for the Youth Synod

The Youth Synod which will take place in 2018, encounters little interest among young people, writes moimunanblog.com.November 30 was the deadline for answering the preparatory questionnaire published online on a special webpage. Because of the few responses the deadline was extended to December 31.In four months, the four-language webpage of the Synod generated less than 150,000 clicks. Only a few more than 65,000 answered the questionnaire. Of this number, only about 3,000 left their email address to be informed of the result of the survey.As a comparison, gloria.tv generates more clicks in a single day.