Deputy Mayor Indicted for Offenses Against Pope Francis

Fausto Troiani, the deputy mayor of Civitanova, Italy, will be judged on September 27 for a Facebook post in which he wrote: "Not to mention Francesco and his staff of paedophiles.”According to Article 8 of the Lateran Pact, insults against the Pope are like insults against the Italian President public offenses. The Vatican is therefore not involved in the trial against Troiani.In May another trial was opened against him for having said to Congo born former Italian Minister Cecile Kyenge, “remain a negro.”Troiani is a surgeon and belongs to Silvio Berlusconis Forza Italia party. He is known for offensive posts.