French Diocese Allows SSPX To Use Their Churches
The Society of St Pius X is renovating its chapel in Nantes, France, and is allowed to use other Catholic churches during this time.
The two Sunday Masses are celebrated in the beautiful church l'Immaculée which was built in the 15th century and is located 300 metres from the cathedral.
Most dioceses treat the Society of St Pius X as if they were excommunicated. The bishop of Nantes is Monsignor Jean-Paul James who is not known for being an ultra-Catholic.
Picture: Chapelle Notre Dame de l'Immaculée Conception, Nantes, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsLpdyjqxxoy
