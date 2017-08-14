클릭 수36
A Contest In Order To See Pope Francis
Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani of Lima, Peru, announced on August 12 a song contest whose award will be a meeting with Pope Francis. The participants have to create a song for Francis, who visits Peru in January 2018.
The winner will have to occasion to perform in front of Francis. The project is presented on www.bienvenidofrancisco.pe.
Picture: © Franck Michel, CC BY, #newsAcbyjlclsb
