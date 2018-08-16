Language
Ordo Militaris Radio 1

Any Faithful Catholics In Chicago?! Join Us At Ordo Militaris Catholicus

Hey, any faithful Catholics in Chicago who go to St. John Cantius or the Shrine of the Divine Infant of Prague of Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest or the The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, we have a Chicago Chapter that Members Services had to take over due to the former member not doing his job and had to be relieved of duties.

Follow the Chicago Chapter On Twitter

Become a member by going to Ordo Militaris Catholicus Today!

RomeHasSpoken
NEW BOOK (2018): Contraception: Reception or Deception by William J. DeTucci

www.lulu.com/…/product-2374400…

1. 544 Pages with Appendix, Index, Over 100 Photos.
2. Countless Documented Citations by non-Catholics, Theologians, Saints, and Popes on the sins of Natural Family Planning (NFP) and Artificial Contraception.
3. The first-time in English Translation - the 1937 Encyclical of the Greek … More
