Clicks73
Any Faithful Catholics In Chicago?! Join Us At Ordo Militaris Catholicus
Hey, any faithful Catholics in Chicago who go to St. John Cantius or the Shrine of the Divine Infant of Prague of Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest or the The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, we have a Chicago Chapter that Members Services had to take over due to the former member not doing his job and had to be relieved of duties.
Follow the Chicago Chapter On Twitter
Become a member by going to Ordo Militaris Catholicus Today!
Follow the Chicago Chapter On Twitter
Become a member by going to Ordo Militaris Catholicus Today!