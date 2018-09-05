Trump Defends Francis' [Not] Handling of the Abuse Crisis

Speaking to the Daily Caller (September 5) U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the homosexual crisis in the Church claiming that “the Pope is handling it, I guess, the best anyone can handle it.”Trump claimed that the abuse scandal dated back 70 years although it exploded in the aftermath of Second Vatican Council. He called this “one of the sadder stories because I respect so much the Catholic Church”.Francis accused Trump in 2016 of “only building walls” adding that such people are not Christians. In May 2017 Francis received Trump in an audience. Trump called this the “honour of a lifetime”.Through his embassies which fly gay flags and officially participate in gay marches, Trump is one of the leading promoters of the gay ideology in the world which is at the root of the homosexual abuses in the Church.