Latvian Orthodox Metropolite Turns Out To Be Former KGB agent

The Latvian National Archive recently made public the secret files of 10,612 persons registered as KGB agents in the Socialist Soviet Latvian Republic. Among them is the orthodox Metropolite of Riga, Latvia, Alexander Kudryashov.Kudryashov was in 1982 a barman in a popular pub in Riga. He was enrolled as KGB agent and soon afterwards assigned to become priest. 1989 he was made a bishop.