Clicks927
Vatican Prepares Drowsy Church for Abolishing Celibacy
The prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, a blind partisan of Pope Francis, announced that the Vatican is “studying” ordaining married men to a part-time priesthood. Speaking in contradictions, he claimed at the same time that “celibacy is not under discussion”.
Stella makes his statements in an interview for Fabio Marchese Ragona’s book, “Tutti gli uomini di Francesco” (All the men of Francis). According to Stella, the abolition of celibacy would not only regard the Amazon region but also “some islands in the Pacific, and not only”.
As usual, when novelties contradicting the rule of Faith are introduced, Stella claimed that “one would restore a structure which already existed in the Church of the origins”, although many studies have shown that this is not true.
The cardinal invokes a “sacramental emergency”, another myth which does not correspond to reality. It is true that in countries where the Church has fallen prey of theological liberalism the number of priest is decreasing but the remaining liturgies are nevertheless not well attended disproving Stella's “sacramental emergency”.
Stella cultivates the myth that married priests would take care of parishes which are almost “unreachable” for celibate priests. In reality, married priests would have a tendency to move to big cities, close to their families. In Germany they would keep, at least for a while, a totally rotten Church from collapsing without leading to a renewal.
Picture: Beniamino Stella, #newsNrjohteere
Stella makes his statements in an interview for Fabio Marchese Ragona’s book, “Tutti gli uomini di Francesco” (All the men of Francis). According to Stella, the abolition of celibacy would not only regard the Amazon region but also “some islands in the Pacific, and not only”.
As usual, when novelties contradicting the rule of Faith are introduced, Stella claimed that “one would restore a structure which already existed in the Church of the origins”, although many studies have shown that this is not true.
The cardinal invokes a “sacramental emergency”, another myth which does not correspond to reality. It is true that in countries where the Church has fallen prey of theological liberalism the number of priest is decreasing but the remaining liturgies are nevertheless not well attended disproving Stella's “sacramental emergency”.
Stella cultivates the myth that married priests would take care of parishes which are almost “unreachable” for celibate priests. In reality, married priests would have a tendency to move to big cities, close to their families. In Germany they would keep, at least for a while, a totally rotten Church from collapsing without leading to a renewal.
Picture: Beniamino Stella, #newsNrjohteere