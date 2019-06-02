Photo: Screenshot from video
Posted on May 31, 2019 by Katrina Gallic
A beautiful video from America’s Got Talent is currently circulating the internet. It opens with a young man named Kodi, who is blind and autistic, being led to the front of the America’s Got Talent stage by his mom. Life in Kodi’s world has many challenges, his mom shares with the judges; but, she continues, “through music and performing he was able to stand living in this world, because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music.”
Then, when his mom steps away from the piano after whispering an encouraging word to him – the moment of truth – Kodi starts to play and, well, you should hear for yourself: (Video: Golden Buzzer - Kodi Lee Wows You with An Historical Music Moment)
As headlines swirl with strong agreement or rejection of Justice Thomas’s recent opinion on the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit against an Indiana law that bans abortions being sought solely on the basis of the sex, race, or diagnosed fetal anomaly of the child, it seems this video gets to the heart of the entire debate.
In Thomas’s spectacular opinion, he details abortion’s eugenic roots, pointing to how the African American community and disability community are disproportionately targeted for abortion and that millions of girls are missing because of sex-selective abortions.
(Continue reading at March for Life here: Kodi Lee and the Blindness of Margaret Sanger)
