Francis Speaks About His Resignation

Pope Francis spoke in his homily (May 15) about St Paul going to Jerusalem (Acts 20, 17-27).Francis applied the passage to himself, “When I read this, I think about myself because I am a bishop and I must say goodbye. I ask God for the grace to be able to say goodbye like this.”Francs added that in the examination of conscience "I will not emerge victorious as Paul".But Francis takes this easy, since "the Lord is good, he is merciful".