Against the dictatorship of church ladies

The Church has lost its manly spirit. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the recent protests at St. Francis Church in Portland, Oregon.
The ultra-progressive, borderline-heretical parish was recently assigned a new priest, Fr. George Kuforiji, who tried to restore theological and liturgical orthodoxy. For instance, the newly-minted pastor stopped using the gender-neutral terms assigned to God by the parishioners and instead began using Our Lord’s preferred pronouns: He, Him, etc. Fr. Kuforiji did away with folk music during the liturgy and took down a banner outside the church that said, “Immigrants and Refugees Welcome.”
A crowd of elderly parishioners took offense, and so decided to disrupt Fr. Kuforiji’s Masses. With a blistering lack of irony, these geriatric white SJWs drowned out the prayers of this African priest by singing civil rights songs. They’d refuse to kneel during the consecration. They’d shout out their own social justice-themed petitions when Fr. Kuforiji read the intercessory prayers.
Father refused to back down, and so they went over his head, appealing to the Archdiocese of Portland; Archbishop Alexander King Sample declared his full support for Fr. Kuforiji’s reforms. Now, the bluehead mob claims that the priest and bishop are “abusing” them with their orthodoxy—as opposed to their last priest, who really did sexually assault parishioners.
Full article
Clicks11
- Report
Social networks