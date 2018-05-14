Irish Gay Seminarians Caught Inflagranti in Rome

Irish Times

Two seminarians at the Roman Irish College have been sent home by the rector after they were caught while being engaged in homosexual fornication.According to the(May 11), both had been drinking earlier. Alcoholism is a big problem among homosexuals.For decades there have been rumours of a gay atmosphere in the national Irish seminary in Maynooth.In 2016 a seminarian was dismissed after he claimed that he discovered two gay colleagues fornicating together.A core of seminarians in Maynooth were allegedly active on a gay app and had been engaging in fornication with Dublin priests.