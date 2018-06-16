Vatican Spokesman Explains Why Cardinal Parolin Joined Bilderberg

NcRegister.com

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accepted an invitation to the secretive Bilderberg Meeting in Turin, Italy (June 7-10) after the organisers invited him “persistently” and “very insistently” six months ago.A vatican spokesman said to(June 15) that Parolin thought about the invitation "for a long time" and, "after consulting the necessary people [Pope Francis], he decided to go.”Parolin was at the meeting only for a short time, about an hour and three quarters giving an address about the “social doctrine of the Church” followed by a question and answer session.The spokesman admitted that Parolin was “fully aware of the controversial nature” of the event but felt encouraged by having already met many of the participants in “other contexts”.