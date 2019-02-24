End of Abuse Summit: Francis Presents Mantras in Lieu of Results

Pope Francis concluded on February 24 his abuse summit at which 190 bishops participated.In an address after Sunday Mass, he repeated his mantra about "clericalism" and "power abuse" as the root of clerical homosexual abuses as if "clericalism" and "power abuse" would make somebody homosexual.He glossed over the main reason for the abuses: homosexuality.In contrast to his usual mercy ideology and with little pastoral sense he called abusers "tools of Satan."Even the pro-Francis Jesuit Thomas Reese admitted that Francis’ speech was a “disappointment”.