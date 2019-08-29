Vatican's Deputy Secretary of State Wrote Letter Asking for Bishop Zanchetta's Return To Rome

Despite being involved in a court case regarding homosexual abuses, Bishop Zanchetta was allowed by a judge to return to Rome, media have reported.
The judge explain that Zanchetta “had collaborated” with the investigation. The same judge had received a June 3 letter, signed by Vatican Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra saying that Zanchetta had to return to Rome “to continue with his daily work.” However, Zanchetta was suspended from his Vatican job in February.
Peña Parra is himself under fire for a possible involvement in homosexual affairs.
Picture: Zanchetta
