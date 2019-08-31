Sioux City Bishop "Happy" To Attend Installation Of Lutheran Woman "Bishop"

Sioux City Bishop Ralph Walker Nickless, 72, Iowa, appeared at an August 17 installation ceremony of the female so-called bishop Lorna Halaas of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.Nickless wrote on social media that he was “happy" to represent the "Catholics of the Sioux City Diocese" at the ceremony, as if he had any legitimation to do so.On the picture, Nickless stands next to the Lutheran pastor Jay Deanne while Halaas is in the background.