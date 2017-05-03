Gay deacon and the Jesuits offer Catholic LGBTQ workshop

Brian Bromberger is an ordained permanent deacon in the archdiocese of San Francisco. He has studied contemplative spirituality academically, but more importantly tries to incorporate it into his prayer and active life, with hopefully these two areas becoming more and more united. Brian is a freelance writer and editor, with interests in social sciences, religion/spirituality, and sexuality. He considers ecumenical and interfaith pursuits, especially Buddhism, as essential to his vocation and evolution as a progressive Christian. He is proud to be a gay Roman Catholic and sees no contradictions in that identity, only opportunities for the Holy Spirit to help him grow into a more loving, compassionate, and holy person.

Through their Ignatian Spiritual Life Center, the Jesuit-run parish of St. Agnes Church, located in the Haight-Ashbury District of San Francisco, will host a workshop (on May 20, 2017) entitled: LGBTQ Gifts for the Institution Church. The “facilitator” for the workshop will be Brian Bromberger, a Deacon of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. According to the Center’s description for the event:Read more: cal-catholic.com/jesuits-in-sf/