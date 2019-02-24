Clicks69
The Great Unknown During Vatican Abuse Summit Press Briefings
The daily press briefings during the Vatican abuse summit (February 21-24) took place in a hall of the Augustinianum Patristic Institute, next to the Vatican.
On the left side of the speaker’s desk in this hall is a statue which seems to represent a demon.
Catholic Sat asked on Twitter, “What in high heaven it is?”
Another user knew the answer, “Is it the spirit of the Second Vatican Council.”
