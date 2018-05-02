Bishops Puzzled About Youth’s Interest In Old Latin Mass

Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, USA, celebrated the Old Latin Mass in Washington DC on April 28.During his homily he noticed “the very large presence of young people who have come to participate in this Holy Mass”.Sample called the traditional youth “a great sign of encouragement and hope for the Church”.He mentioned priests and bishops expressing puzzlement, even, dismay that “so many young people are attracted to this venerable form of the Roman Rite”.According to Sample young people are drawn to the Old Rite because of its “beauty”, “sense of mystery” and “transcendence”.Videos of Sample’s homily went viral on social media and got tens of thousands of clicks.