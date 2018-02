Francis’ “Discernment” Means: "Allowing Sin"

Pope Francis is doing the exact same thing that Benedict 16 did in duplicity. They are following the same behavior as pius 10 and Leo 13 pretending to set up a Commission to oversee sexual abuse ( to pacify us) while in fact they do nothing nothing at all. With all 4 popes no one was excommunicated no one relieved of there office. It was all set up to make it look like they were going to do … More