Francis’ “Discernment” Means: "Allowing Sin"

lifesitenews

To allow adulterers to receive Holy Communion is a tool for introducing divorce into the Church and for permitting sexual activities outside of marriage, Bishop Athanasius Schneider has explained.Talking to(January 31), Schneider criticised that nice words like “discernment”, “pastoral accompaniment”, “change of paradigm” or “discovery of the subjective part of truth” which are frequently used in the present Church, mean nothing else than “allowing sin”.Nevertheless, Schneider believes that a time will come when the pope and the bishops again will proclaim with all clarity the sanctity of marriage and of the Eucharist.