"A Massive Attack on Benedict XVI Is in Progress"
The philosopher and former president of the Italian Senate Marcello Pera, believes that "a massive attack on Benedict XVI is in progress". Pera is a personal friend of the ex-pope. To La Fede Quotidiana Pera said on July 23 that this attack uses as a target Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller in context with an inflated report about alleged abuses in the boarding school of the Catholic German boys choir Regensburger Domspatzen.
The attack is motivated by the fact that Benedict XVI is according to Pera a "bastion of Catholic doctrine".
Picture: Marcello Pera, © Presidenza della Repubblica, #newsEbegcvfurk
