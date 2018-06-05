Bishop, “People Tody Have Been Taught to Be Offended”

Bishop Robert Morlino of Madision, Wisconsin, told Thomas Aquinas College in a commencement address on May 12th that “we live in the age of eclipse of reason”.He gave an example, “Just about the most offensive thing you can say now is that men are men and women are women. Who would ever think that that’s controversial?”Morlino points at by rejecting reason and truth our culture moves toward a dictatorship, “That’s where we’re heading, because if right can’t be determined by reason, and the truth of human nature and natural law, then it will be determined by power.”Therefore, Morlino added, to speak the truth requires courage, “People today have been taught to be offended. People live to be offended. That’s why they need a ‘safe space’ and a ‘cry closet’.”According to Morlino they mean by that “a space where they can be safe from hearing the voice of reason and truth.”Therefore “those who speak truth to a culture where everyone is looking to be offended will be persecuted.”