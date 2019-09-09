Scandal Cardinals Owe their Careers to John Paul II and Benedict XVI

There is no doubt that Pope Francis is leading the Church in a different direction and is implementing radical and far-reaching changes.
This, Robert Mickens wrote in the French daily La Croix, which belongs to the Assumptionists. Five years ago Mickens had to abandon the The Tablet after he had called Benedict XVI a "rat".
In his latest contribution, Mickens shows that Francis' (link)neo-cardinals(link)#newsBzvdksuxcz(link) do not owe their ecclesiastical career to the current Pope but to John Paul II and Benedict XVI.
With the exception of the Spanish Archbishop Cristóbal López Romero of Rabat in Morocco, all neo-cardinals were appointed bishops or promoted to curia posts prior to Francis' election in March 2013.
• Bishop Miguel Guixot, the father of the heretical Abu-Dhabi Declaration and president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, was called to the Vatican in 2012 by Benedict XVI as secretary of this Council.
• The Portuguese Archbishop José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça was appointed in 2011 by Benedict XVI as advisor to the Pontifical Council for Culture. Rumoured to be a homosexual, Tolentino wrote the introduction to a book on feminist theology by the Spanish nun Maria Teresa Forcada. The BBC called Forcada the "most radical religious woman in Europe" because she advocates homosexuality, abortion and women's ordination. Tolentino praised her as model of a Christianity free of dogmatic ties.
• The Indonesian Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo was appointed Archbishop by John Paul II in 1997. Benedict XVI promoted him to Jakarta. Suharyo participated in the manipulated Family Synod without making any waves. He is a prelate who submits to whatever regime reigns the Vatican.
• The Cuban archbishop Juan García Rodríguez became auxiliary bishop in 1997 and archbishop of Camagüey in 2002. He participated in the manipulated Family Synod going along with Pope Francis' claims that mortal sinners may receive Holy Communion without repenting.
• Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, Congo, was appointed Bishop of Bokungu-Ikela at the end of John Paul II's pontificate in November 2004. Ambongo is known in Congo for his political campaigns and his climate and environmental activism, not for a spiritual leadership.
• Jean-Claude Höllerich worked as a Jesuit missionary in Japan when Benedict XVI surprisingly made him Archbishop of Luxembourg in 2011. Höllerich is convinced that homosexual fornication has something "positive" (Volksfreund.de, 5 October 2018).
• The Guatemalan Álvaro Ramazzini was appointed bishop in 1988 and promoted to bishop in Huehuetenango in 2012. He was ordained bishop by John Paul II. He became known for his left-wing political activism and his environmental protection actions. Accordingly, Guatemala is today 42% Protestant, because the sects care about the religious concerns of the population, while the bishops play politicians.
• The homosexualist and archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Zuppi, was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Rome by Benedict XVI in 2012. He is a follower of Italy's leftwing oligarch party Partito Democratico, which fights for mass immigration, homosexualism, and gender-ideology.
• The Canadian Jesuit Michael Czerny has been working in the Vatican since 2009. He was appointed by Benedict XVI as advisor to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace. He looks bakc on a career as a social worker and bureaucrat.
