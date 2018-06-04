Franciscans of the Immaculate Win Important Legal Battle

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Franciscan of Immaculate marching for life. New points for victory, but without a rethinking in the Vatican there seem no end to the torments in sight.

Old Rite and missionary - and a thorn in the eye

aggiornamento

o Summorum Pontificum

The Commissar

Order's founder, Father Manelli

Summorum Pontificum

forma extraordinaria

No reason

The Book of Slander

The book by Loredana Volpi

The Apology

The founders Manelli and Pellettieri

Il Mattino

La Repubblica

Repubblica

The one most principally responsible is Pope Francis