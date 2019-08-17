Cardinal Kasper: Church Should become “More Protestant"

The anti-Catholic Cardinal Walter Kasper, 86, received applause after his Assumption homily on Reichenau Island, Germany.The oligarch newspaper Suedkurier.de (August 16), usually not interested in religion, spoke enthusiastically of an “impressive homily.”Kasper operated with ambiguous formulations: “Adherence to tradition and renewal are not opposites."He ambiguously pushed for the [invalid] ordination of women, “I don't have a ready-made solution, but one will have to be found.”He also insisted on “more ecumenism” claiming that “the Catholic Church can become more Protestant and the Protestant Church more Catholic."However, the reality beyond Kasper's words is bleak. His radical-liberal German Church is dying, and where ever his recipes have been tested out they have led the Church into unmitigated disaster.