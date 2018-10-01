Spanish Bishop: Francis Is Threat to Church

Picture: Juan Antonio Reig Pla, #newsIktqjfdvdf

Under Pope Francis, the Church is in danger of becoming “a Church without doctrine” and therefore “not a pastoral Church, but a Church of arbitrary and slavery to the spirit of the time”, Bishop Juan Antonio Reig Pla of Alcalá de Henares, Spain, has warned according to ElDiario.es at the presentation of a book by the late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra in Madrid (September 21).Reig called Francis’ admittance of a de facto remarriage after a divorce a “distortion” of Catholic teaching and the Dubia of the four cardinals an “act of love to the Pope”.