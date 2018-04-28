Art Collection of Dubia- and Morning-After-Pill Cardinal Meisner Will Be Auctioned

The first part of the private art collection of the late Cologne Cardinal Joachim Meisner will be auctioned on May 16 in Cologne, Germany.Meisner was on of the Dubia cardinals who as an archbishop of Cologne introduced the abortive morning-after pill into the local Catholic hospitals.The proceeds of the auction will go to the Cardinal Meisner Foundation which was established by the Cologne Archdiocese which Meisner’s fortune. The foundation is already endowed with over one million Euros in cash.Most of Meisner’s artworks are of religious character. They are simply thrown on the market.Among them is an Italian altarpiece from 1350 which is expected to make up to 160’000 Euro and at least eleven painted artworks and porcelain artpieces, each worth between 1000 and 40’000 Euros.Meisner’s inheritance includes paintings, icons, sculptures, furniture and porcelain.