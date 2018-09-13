AHS-S08E01! WATCH American Horror Story Season 8 Episode 1 Online Premiere. Well done all the fans, this is your favorite episode that’s ready to watch, American Horror Story season 8 episode 1. The End: Season 8 will be the long-rumored “Murder House”/”Coven” crossover. While the plot is being kept hush-hush, FX has unveiled its first promo artwork: a blood-red baby being cared for by a demonic black hand. That has fans hoping “Apocalypse” will tell the story of Vivien’s (Connie Britton) antichrist child from the first season, who was last seen being cared for by Constance (Jessica Lange).Working Here:Find out more details of this episode and current season 8 series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the eighth season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story. It was announced on January 12, 2017, and will premiere on September 12, 2018.Returning cast members from previous seasons include Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Stevie Nicks, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, and Amazon Eve, along with new cast member Joan Collins.Very good and perfect then fans finally, and watch for it anyway, American Horror Story season 8 episode 1. In October 2017, it was announced that series mainstay Sarah Paulson would return for the season. In March 2018, it was announced that Kathy Bates and Evan Peters would also return, leading the season with Paulson.In April 2018, Joan Collins joined the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character. In April and May 2018, Cult alumni Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd were also confirmed to return.In June 2018, Emma Roberts revealed that she would return for Apocalypse, reprising her role as Madison Montgomery from Coven. That same month, Murphy revealed that other witches from Coven had all been invited to return, and also stated that he had asked Anjelica Huston to join the cast, while Paulson confirmed that she would reprise her Coven role, Cordelia Goode. In July 2018, it was reported that Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Kyle Allen would guest star in the season.Later that month, Murphy revealed via Twitter that American Crime Story alum Cody Fern joined the cast as a grown-up Michael Langdon, the Antichrist born during the events of Murder House.In August 2018, Pose alum Billy Porter announced via Instagram that he would appear in the season.Later, during the Television Critics Association press tour, it was announced that Jessica Lange would appear in the season’s sixth episode as her Murder House character, Constance Langdon. After FX released the season’s first teaser, actress Lesley Fera revealed via Twitter that she would appear in the season premiere.Later, Ryan Murphy confirmed via Twitter that Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks would all appear during the season, and that they would all reprise their Coven roles.In the same month, Angela Bassett, who appeared in four previous seasons, confirmed that she would not appear in the season. Later, Finn Wittrock, who appeared in three past seasons, confirmed that he would not appear in Apocalypse.The same day, it was announced that original cast members Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott would be returning for the season, and Ryan Murphy later confirmed that they would reprise their Murder House roles, Vivien and Ben Harmon, respectively. Later, Murphy revealed that Evan Peters and Taissa Farmiga would be reprising their Murder House roles, Tate Langdon and Violet Harmon, respectively.