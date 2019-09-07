Francis Looks for Touchy-Feeling With Young Africans (Video)

At the end of a September 7 vigil outside Antananarivo, Madagascar, Pope Francis walked into two crowds of young locals who were staying on the left and the right side of the stage.Predictably, he produced a huge chaos as the youngsters started pushing in order to be able to touch him.The embarrassing scene turned ridiculous when a bishop who stood behind Francis, saw the need to put his arm around Francis’ waist in order to prevent him from falling over amidst the scrimmage.Francis seemed to enjoy the physical contact with the bishop and the young crowd. As soon as he had been pushed by one group, he went over to the other.While the show went on, a squaller was screaming the Portuguese slogan, "This is, the youth of the Pope."