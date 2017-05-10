Ireland: Homosexualists Lure Homosexuals Into Eternal Condemnation

Practicing homosexuals are encouraged to receive Holy Communion in Dublin, Ireland, during an “All Are Welcome Mass” at a Carmelite Retreat Centre every 3rd Sunday a month, writes churchmilitant.com. Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin once presided over such a mass.During such masses the altar ist often covered with a rainbow flag. Lay people read the gospel or prayers reserved to the priest. The audience is invited “to experience full participation when celebrating the Eucharist".According to the Bibel and to Catholic doctrine practicing homosexuality is a mortal sin. Receiving Communion in such a state is another mortal sin. Mortal sins lead to eternal condemnation in hell.