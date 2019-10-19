Naked Bodies: Francis Inaugurates "Soul of the World" Museum

Francis inaugurated on October 18 a so-called Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum which is a part of the Vatican Museums.
He was surrounded by half-naked bishops - only Baldisseri who ordered them to come along like this, was in full attire -, and two naked artefacts. Nevertheless, the museum is called Anima Mundi (Soul of the World). It should be called "Naked Bishops and Bodies of the World."
Despite the demonic ugliness of the artefacts, Francis said that “beauty unites us” and something about living "in human brotherhood”.
He made fun about the artefacts by expressing his hope that they who are expressions of pagan fear and demonism, will make "the voice of God" resound in those who visit the collection.
The exposition includes idols, plenty of feathers, primitive jewellery and baskets (pictures).
