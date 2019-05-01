The Utopian Premises of Ecological Tribalism

The Ecological Turn of “Postmodernity”

When compared to yesterday’s culture a few decades ago, today’s “postmodern” culture has some rather surprising differences. One such difference is its ecologist tendency to rediscover, re-evaluate and propose models that are backward, primitive, wild and tribal.

In yesterday’s culture, man was acclaimed as the master of Nature. Today, everyone revers Nature as the idol and mistress of humanity and its destiny.

Rationalism and the rule of science dominated yesterday’s culture that sought to shape an advanced civilization and build a bureaucratic and technocratic society. Today, the postmodern trend is toward an irrational and mystical culture, aimed at forming a regressive civilization.

Yesterday, the plan was a cultured, stable, wealthy, comfortable and prosperous society. Today, however, the postmodern model shapes an ignorant, precarious, miserable, uncomfortable and stripped-down society. The “deconstruction” of society is transformed into an anarchic and tribal community.

This “return-to-nature” trend is not as new as it seems. Looking over the history of the Revolutionary process—under the guise of building a future designed on the basis of scientific and technological rationality—there often appears dreams of a return to a utopic and lost past, an unspoiled beginning, an “earthly paradise” in which humanity would live happily, unmindful and free of all concerns.



The Discovery of a Tribal Model of Society

History is full of failed utopian projects seeking to recover a lost happiness found in an unspoiled beginning. Their number exploded in the sixteenth century coinciding with the advent of “modern civilization.” These experiments tried to put knowledge and willpower at the service of a Utopia that would build a free and happy society.

Shortly after the discovery of the Americas, the ships began to bring not only priests, geographers, naturalists and traders, but also “philosophers” to the world. Today these latter would be called ethnologists or anthropologists. They were eager to study the lives of the discovered peoples.