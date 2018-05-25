Bishop Cancels Ordination After Deacon's Gay Affair

A Michigan cleric's ordination to the priesthood is being called off over a sex abuse allegation. Image Jerome Green This week, Bp. Joseph Cistone of the Saginaw diocese sent an internal email announcing he is canceling the ordination of Deacon Jerome Green, pastoral administrator at St. Vincent de Paul parish. Green's faculties have been suspended, and he is being relieved of his duties at the parish. "Deacon Green has been relieved of his duties as Pastoral Administrator of St. Vincent DePaul Parish, Shepherd; and his faculties to minister as a deacon have been suspended while the matter is pursued," the letter reads. The letter refers to "some unresolved issues dealing with a time before his coming to the Diocese of Saginaw." Reliable inside sources say this refers to a sex abuse allegation from Detroit. Further details remain unknown.