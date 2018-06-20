Cardinal Burke’s View On Migration

Cardinal Raymond Burke has clarified that hospitality for people in need does not mean that a host nation has the duty to accept indiscriminately anyone who arrives at its borders.Talking on EWTN (June 19) he added that it is necessary to distinguish whether immigrants are refugees or coming for their own advancement. The latter cannot happen at the expense of the host nation.As an example he mentioned Italy, a country that has been receiving immigrates in numbers far beyond what this state can handle.