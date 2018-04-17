Saint X Pius Pope published the motu proprio letter 'Sacrorum antistitum' on September 1, 1910. The letter contained the so-called 'antimodernist oath' which was obligatory for all consecrated priests until it was suspended in 1967.



Pope Pius responded to the greatest challenges of faith and truth of that age. Times have changed and these challenges have also changed. Modernism is still present in the Church and in the world, but growing out of it, the emphasis has been put on the moral issues of family, marriage and human sexuality.

Oath against Genderism

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

I condemn any attempt to redefine marriage. In accordance with the will of God and the nature of man, I only recognize the lifelong, monogamous relationship of a man and a woman open to children as marriage. Under no circumstances do I recognize the relationship of homo-, bi-, transsexuals etc. as marriage. By doing so, I do not discriminate against them, only protect the institution on which the individual and society are based and without which the individual and society will collapse.

Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.

In adoration I fall on my knees before you, God, the Creator, Redeemer and Sanctifier. I recognize that whatever exists has been created by you, who – by sheer will as well as your gratuitous and endless love – has brought them forth from the darkness of non-being, creating man in your image as a person and in your likeness through your Holy Son incarnate. Man and woman you made them, and blessed them (see Gen 1:27–28).I swear by Almighty God, Lover of Mankind that for your glory and for saving man I will wholeheartedly detest and condemn every proposition of the gender ideology and fight against it at all times even if it costs me my life.I condemn the disastrous ideology of deconstructing man which says that you can choose whatever gender you want and then adapt your sex to it.I condemn spreading this unwholesome idea and satanic perversion in politics, education, therapeutics, the media, communication, fashion as well as public conduct and utterances.I will not vote for any political party or support any non-governmental organisation, association or enterprise morally or financially where the slightest trace of this unwholesome teaching can be detected.I will not respect any ’otherness’ that differs from the normal view of life or the divine laws but I will love my neighbour. I will not despise the person of any man or woman with a perverse inclination. In fact, I will love them with pure love and try to assist them in their healing. I will continue to love them with Christ’s love even if they do not want to be healed.As for my Christian brothers and sisters who suffer from the disturbance of their identity, I want to show them not only the path to healing, leading them to healthy-minded psychiatrists or psychologists but – with the supreme advantage of knowing Christ and based on the teaching of the Church – also the way of chastity as an exaltation of their weaknesses, which is, however, to be followed by them not as members of a religious community or (if they are men) as priests but as lay people living a committed life for others in the world.I will promptly react to any ’sensitisation’ to the gender ideology. When being with my colleagues, acquaintances or relatives, I will boldly represent the will of God, the Creator, the teaching of the Jesus Christ and his Church at every level of society, especially in the Church, and talk about the outpouring of the Holy Spirit of Mercy to every brother or sister of mine who wants to be freed from their sins.For the glory of God, the Creator and for the protection of human life, I hate, despise and condemn whatever is even implicitly related or is to be related to this dictatorial gender ideology of deconstructing man.I am strongly against same-sex couples bringing up children because you don’t have the right to a child but the child does have the right to his parents, a father and a mother. A man and a woman united in indissoluble sacramental marriage adopting an orphaned or abandoned child welcome Jesus himself to their family. The adopted child is not a stepchild. Although he is not a biological child of his parents, his parents have really become his father and mother based on their consent and the will of God, which takes precedence over biology. The child has the right to develop his sexuality based on the model of his parents (see Lk 9:48).Such parents without a biological child experience their childlessness in Jesus Christ not as a deficiency but as a perfection inasmuch as they get to know the absolute perfection of Jesus Christ and contemplate the life of the Holy Family ever more deeply.Oh, God, help me, your sinful child with many, many evil inclinations to condemn not only the evil inclinations promoted and spread by Satan and his minions but also any evil inclination in others or in me to gossiping, defamation, lying, pride and self-conceit.On 21 August 2017, the feast day of Pope St. Pius XWorded by P. Dr. Balázs BARSI OFM Franciscan friar, Sümeg, HungaryTranslated by Gábor Sallai(Contact: fulep@newman.hu)