‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill wanted granddaughter aborted
In September, Live Action News reported on a troubling story involving Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga.
A former girlfriend of Mark’s son Nathan Hamill, Maegan Chen — who was pregnant with Nathan’s baby — claimed she was facing pressure from both Nathan and Mark to abort the baby. According to Chen, Nathan threatened to break up with her if she did not abort the baby, and Mark told her she “shouldn’t bring a child into the world that nobody wants.” When Chen refused to abort, Mark’s wife Marilou reportedly told her in an email, “Meagan, you blew it.”
