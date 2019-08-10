Clicks201
Amazonian Wedding Shows Face Of Francis Church

Under the pretext of dressing the traditional costume of the Xukuru and Kapinawá tribes, a bride and groom showed up barefoot and half naked in front of the altar for their wedding in a church in Pesqueira, Brazil.

The nude pictures were published on Es.Aleteia.org. The groom covered his head with a raffia basket although he was inside a church.

It is emblematic for the Francis Church that it promotes any kind of "tradition" as long as it is not the Catholic one.

