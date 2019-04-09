Pell Accuser Copied Daniel Gallagher's Story

There is a striking coincidence between the false testimony leading to the conviction of Cardinal George Pell and the famous fake 1998 Philadelphia abuse case, Quadrant.org.au (April 7) has found.
The detractor in the Philadelphia case was the drug dealer and petty thief Daniel Gallagher. He brought several priests into jail. Forensic psychiatrists consider him a liar. Gallagher changed his story many times.
Nevertheless, in 2016 he received 5 million dollars from Philadelphia Archdiocese.
One of Gallagher’s victims was Father Charles Engelhardt. He was wrongly convicted and died in prison in 2014.
Gallagher testified very graphically that Engelhardt "fondled" him, made him "kneel down" and forced him to perform "oral sex."
The elements used to make up the Pell case are striking:
# location: sacristy
# time: after Sunday Mass
# the "victims": altar boys who drank wine
# they were "fondled"
# they were made to "kneel"
# they were made to perform "fellatio"
# they were "abused" a second time weeks later
# there was no corroborating evidence
Quadrant.org.au concludes that the Pell detractor copied the Gallagher story.
