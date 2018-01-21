Preacher Wears Dog Mask

Twitter-User Kevin Acker published on January 20 the picture of deacon Anthony DiIenno preaching with the mask of a dog on his head. Acker commented: “Only in Philadelphia is this not a weird scene in Church.”The picture was taken by Acker’s parents in the Catholic parish St Rose of Lima in Eddystone, Archdiocese of Philadelphia, USA.The archdiocese is run by Archbishop Charles Chaput who is considered one of the best bishops in the United States.