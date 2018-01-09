Clicks98
Pontifical Academy for Life, Contraception May Be Act of "Responsibility"
An artificial method for the regulation of births could be recognized as an act of "responsibility” when natural methods are impossible or unfeasible, said Milan moral theologian, Father Maurizio Chiodi, a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.
Chiodi made his remarks during a talk on December 14 at the Gregorian University in Rome, writes Lifesitenews (January 8).
He claimed that most "believing married couples" use contraceptives and "many pastors” prefer not to mention Catholic morals.
According to Catholic teaching contraception is an intrinsic evil act and can never be used without commiting a grave sin and therefore risking eternal damnation.
Picture: Maurizio Chiodi, #newsDhkddkgybf
