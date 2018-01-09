Language
Pontifical Academy for Life, Contraception May Be Act of "Responsibility"

An artificial method for the regulation of births could be recognized as an act of "responsibility” when natural methods are impossible or unfeasible, said Milan moral theologian, Father Maurizio Chiodi, a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Chiodi made his remarks during a talk on December 14 at the Gregorian University in Rome, writes Lifesitenews (January 8).

He claimed that most "believing married couples" use contraceptives and "many pastors” prefer not to mention Catholic morals.

According to Catholic teaching contraception is an intrinsic evil act and can never be used without commiting a grave sin and therefore risking eternal damnation.

Picture: Maurizio Chiodi, #newsDhkddkgybf
De Profundis
To say to someone that it may be infeasible for him to refrain from acts of adultery is to advise him that, in effect, he is not subject to God’s law in this matter
AlexBKaiser
I wonder if these poor misguided fools feel the same way about "sins against the environment", depriving workers of their wages, immigration control or free-market economics. Why are they only interested in finding "inculpability" loopholes for sexual sins?
Sólo Díos basta
The gay clergy hate Humanae Vitae safeguarding the inseparability of the procreative and unitive purpose of sex. Breaking Humanae Vitae is one step closer to allowing gay sex
HerzMariae
Amoris Laetitia - to which this teacher of immorality is referring - is and will continue to flat dogmas one after another in "domino" style.
DefendTruth
Milan IMmoral theologian
Seidenspinner
As usual. some circumstances for today. will be everything for tomorrow. They lie and they know that are lying.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
Contraception isn't just contrary to Catholic teaching. It's contrary to the Natural Law.
Tesa likes this.