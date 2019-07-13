Con Man: Archbishop Attends Latin Mass, Reminds Of Pius X's Catechism

Turin Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia, 74, Italy, preached at a July 7 Old Latin Mass in Turin’s famous Church of Mercy, reports MessaInLatino.it.
The Roman Rite has been celebrated in this church for more than thirty years. But last Sunday was the first time, an archbishop was present.
Nosiglia asked the faithful in his homily whether they remembered the answer to the question in the Catechism of Pius X why we are on earth.
After a moment of silence, the audience responded together with Nosiglia with one voice, “To know Him, love Him, and serve Him in this world, and to be happy with Him forever in the next”.
Only in April, Nosiglia organized a “retreat” for homosexuals which carried the message that gay fornication was “fine” as long as it was “faithfully.”
